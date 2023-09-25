The nonprofit Rebuilding Together of Central Florida has undertaken repairs and improvements from landscaping to painting on the Orlando residence of Paul Sampson, an 84-year-old U.S. Army veteran.

Sampson has resided in this home since the 1970s, with minimal updates in recent years, according to WKMG.

Rebuilding Together of Central Florida was able to install new floors in Sampson’s home with the help of volunteers from Lockheed Martin.

“I’m truly appreciative of their efforts,” Sampson said. “May God receive all the credit.”

Rebuilding Together of Central Florida Director of Construction Tony Scott, who is also a veteran, said this is something Sampson really needed to help his health.

“Mr. Sampson also is an asthma sufferer, and when we first got here, the house had some pretty old carpets, and his son has been here working on the side with us helping with that,” Scott said. “That’s one of the things about rebuilding together that we really understand.”

Volunteers said this would not be the last project. They have other plans to continue serving those who served.

Lockheed Martin sponsored the project, and Richard Benton, who is with the company, said, “You know Lockheed Martin is not just about what we do day in and day out, but we are part of the community.”