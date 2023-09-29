Officials have identified the 66-year-old American Airlines flight attendant found dead late Monday in a Philadelphia hotel room with a sock in her mouth.

According to authorities, Diana Ramos’s body was found at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott, Fox News reported Thursday.

Housekeepers in the building discovered her body just before 11:00 p.m., according to Breitbart News, noting she was supposed to have checked out of the hotel two days before.

There were reportedly no signs indicating forced entry or a struggle at the scene.

An image shows Ramos, who was reportedly from Las Vegas. A Fly Guy’s Crew Lounge described her as a “seasoned crew member.”

BREAKING: Flight Attendant Found Dead at Airport Hotel With Sock in Her Mouth, Identified Flight Attendant Diana Ramos, 66, from Las Vegas, Nevada has been identified as the American Airlines flight attendant who was discovered dead in her room with a sock in her mouth by… pic.twitter.com/wkJGuFei1E — A Fly Guy's Crew Lounge (@AFlyGuyTravels) September 28, 2023

Officials are calling her death “suspicious” and homicide investigators are working to gather answers in the case. According to law enforcement, there were no weapons found at the scene and no one has been arrested regarding the incident.

One of the airline’s flight attendants told Fox News the woman’s flight crew said she was scheduled to be on a flight from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, and the crew was staying at the Philadelphia airport’s hotel.

The flight attendant, who asked not to be named, continued:

They didn’t meet in the lobby for pickup as they normally would due to the hotel being located in the airport. No van shuttle being needed. Upon reaching their gate and realizing that one of the flight attendants wasn’t at the gate, the crew notified the gate agents they were missing a crew member and one of the crew members say that as far as they know, another crew member tried to call the hotel twice to get them to check on the missing crew member.

People at the Philadelphia airport told ABC 6 Philadelphia the situation was concerning, the outlet reported Tuesday.

“That’s very sad and I’m sad for her family, that her body was found in a hotel. That’s pretty sad,” one woman said, while another commented, “It’s very strange, and it seems like a lot of unanswered questions. But very sad.”

The outlet said officials found several sealed bottles of prescription drugs inside the hotel room:

Ramos’s cause of death has yet to be determined, and officials are working to figure out if anyone else was involved in the case. Her body has since been transported to the medical examiner’s office to undergo an autopsy.