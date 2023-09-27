An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in her hotel room Monday with a sock in her mouth.

Housekeepers discovered the woman’s body around 10:45 p.m., two days after she was supposed to have checked out from the Philadelphia Airport Marriot, ABC6 reported.

According to authorities there was no sign of forced entry or signs of struggle.

Several sealed pill bottles belonging to the 66-year-old from Las Vegas were found in the room.

The woman’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small her death was sudden, NBC 10 reported. An autopsy report has yet to be released, and neither has the woman’s identity.

Small has declared the woman’s death to be suspicious, and the Homicide Detectives Division is now investigating.

The death comes six months after a transgender United Airlines flight attendant, who starred in a commercial for the airlines, committed suicide, Breitbart News reported.