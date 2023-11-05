An unidentified slot machine player recently won more than $12 million from a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

International Game Technology (IGT) announced Friday that the big win was the fourth one so far this year, Fox 5 reported Saturday.

In a social media post on Thursday, IGT Jackpots said it was “crowning another Megabucks millionaire.”

“IT HAPPENED AGAIN! For the fourth time this year in Nevada, we’re crowning another Megabucks™ millionaire! A player at @ExcaliburVegas hit a mind-blowing $12,185,766.40 JACKPOT playing Megabucks™ Triple Red Hot 7s Spitfire Multipliers™ Slots!” the post read:

IT HAPPENED AGAIN! For the fourth time this year in Nevada, we’re crowning another Megabucks™ millionaire! A player at @ExcaliburVegas hit a mind-blowing $12,185,766.40 JACKPOT playing Megabucks™ Triple Red Hot 7s Spitfire Multipliers™ Slots! Ὃhttps://t.co/Dvedou6qFe pic.twitter.com/SsZNX2XBEK — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 2, 2023

Excalibur is a hotel and casino in Las Vegas that offers visitors entertainment, dining, pools, spa experiences, and nightlife, according to its website.

The winner hit the jackpot on October 18, the Fox report noted.

A similar instance happened in 2014 when an anonymous man won more than $14 million while playing a Las Vegas slot machine, Breitbart News reported at the time, noting the man said he would give the money away to a charity and his church:

According to the Las Vegas Sun, the man put $20 in the machine and “won $14,282,544.” He was at the casino with an out-of-town guest and had been playing the slot machine for about five minutes when he hit the jackpot. The church he attends has been holding “services in a high school gymnasium,” and the gentleman is happy that he and his fellow congregants can now build their own building.

Another big win happened in July when a truck driver preparing for retirement in Massachusetts bought a winning lottery ticket, according to Breitbart News.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the Lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” stated Paul Bashaw.

Win THEN retire? Not this guy! Full story > https://t.co/Pn6t28hdbM pic.twitter.com/BVpudvgr4e — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 1, 2023

He chose the cash option and took home one payment of $650,000 before taxes.