An eastern Idaho news crew is busy being a Secret Santa’s elf this holiday season and spreading cheer to people in need.

In his article Wednesday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of Ruth Clark, a woman who raised five children with her husband.

The couple’s four sons were born with Muscular Dystrophy, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.”

Each of the couple’s sons died due to complications from the sickness, and their daughter passed away because of a different illness.

Ruth made it her life’s mission to care for her loved ones and be faithful to her job.

“After Secret Santa surprised a young father with ALS in 2017, Ruth called and asked if she and her husband Rick could donate their wheelchair-accessible van to the family. She showed up at their Ucon home and gave them the vehicle,” Eaton wrote.

Rick passed away in October, and Ruth is still grieving the loss. Therefore, Secret Santa asked his elves to surprise her with Christmas gifts.

Eaton said Ruth had been worried about paying off her husband’s funeral, and Secret Santa wanted to ease that burden and take care of the debt.

Ruth also wants to visit one of her grandchildren in Maine, so the anonymous benefactor gave her $4,000 to make the journey.

Ruth was pleased to see Eaton’s team show up at her door and could not hold back her tears of joy.

“There are other people that need it more than me, Nate!” she said when opening the gifts. However, Eaton told her not to worry because she spent her life caring for other people.

“That’s sweet of you guys. Thank you, Secret Santa,” she said, adding, “Love ya.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the scene.”God bless her. She is a strong woman,” one person wrote. “To lose all her kids and now her husband. My heart breaks for her. My condolences to her and her family. Secret Santa, you are the best. You too, Nate, and your news team.”

“Thank you for blessing this woman!” another user commented.

In a recent video, Eaton explained the boxes holding the special gifts are donated by another anonymous community member who wants to participate in the joyful giving each year.