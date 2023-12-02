Florida Road Sign Removed After Displaying Racy Message

A Florida electronic road sign displaying a humorously inappropriate message has been removed after drivers pointed it out to county officials.

Residents of Apopka, Orange County, took pictures and videos once they realized a sign flashing messages like “TAKE DETOUR” and “HEMLOCK CLOSED” switched to read: “ALSO BIG BOOTY LATINAS.”

The road sign, which was near the intersection of North Lake Pleasant Road and Lake Alma Drive, was issued for removal after News 6 reached out to the county.

Local officials responded on Friday, saying, “Thank you for contacting our team to report the problem with the sign.”

Bob’s Barricades is the company who provides the signs for the county, in this case for a utilities project that caused a road detour.

The local outlet reported that a new message board has been requested, and that Bob’s Barricade “will be removing the internal keyboard from the board before it is delivered to the location” to prevent this from happening again.