Indiana Salvation Army Donations Doubled by Local Donors to Help Families in Need

Donations dropped into the Salvation Army’s red kettles across two southern Indiana counties will be doubled over the next three days, thanks to two “longtime local donors.”

“If you drop money into the Salvation Army’s red kettles later this week, your donation will be doubled,” local Channel 14 News reported.

Each year, it is common to see volunteers with the Salvation Army out in public ringing bells and collecting Christmastime donations in their famous red buckets.

Thanks to a couple of good Samaritans, “every dollar dropped in a bucket will be matched” in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in Indiana.

The pledge was offered as a challenge to the community to donate $20,000 from December 7 to 9, according to the outlet.

All donations will be used to help local families in need, officials said.

Locations of the red kettles include places like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Schnucks, and Eastland Mall.

