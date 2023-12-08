Escaped Pig Named Albert Einswine Leads New Jersey Police on Chase

A pig named Albert Einswine escaped a New Jersey farm on Tuesday and led police on a hog-wild chase.

The Deptford Township Police Department said it was able to “apprehend” the porker after he escaped from a local pig farm, the New York Post reported.

The department posted a video to Facebook showing officers unsuccessfully trying to lasso Albert.

“We’re all friends here,” one officer says to the pig, the video shows.

Detective Sgt. Bob Jones told WPVI that the video only shows part of the chase. Albert apparently led them on a chase for a quarter mile in an attempt to save his own bacon.

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves. Earlier this afternoon, Deptford officers were dispatched to the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive for a report of a loose pig. ￼￼Through the use of de-escalation techniques and the latest technology, officers were finally able to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was identified as Albert Einswine, a 4-year-old pig from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township. Mr. Einswine was released on his own recognizance. 🐷 Posted by Deptford Township Police Department on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

“They’re faster than they look,” Jones said. “He got pretty far for what it was. I don’t know where he was going to go.”

Police said the four-year-old pig was wrangled after about 30 minutes, and his owner eventually came to retrieve him.

“Cops chasing a pig is never not funny,” Jones said. “He wasn’t listening. He didn’t listen to our commands at all.”