Former Chicago Bears defensive end Israel “Izzy” Idonije held his annual “Shop with a Cop” event Thursday to improve community relations with police.

Around 100 children from Chicago Public Schools and neighborhood enrichment programs gathered at the South Loop Target, and each was paired with at least one city police officer to shop for presents, reports ABC7.

This marks the sixteenth year Idonije has held the event, which turned out to be a huge success. He thanked Target, the Chicago Police Department (CPD), and “the incredible team of volunteers that made this special day happen!!” in an Instagram post.

Each kid got $100 to spend, and the only condition was to buy a gift for themselves and something educational.

Videos from the event show kids and cops happily checking out with toys, games, clothes, and other Christmas gift essentials.

Idonije said he came up with the idea nearly two decades ago after a young boy he met during a school visit told him he hated police officers.

“Getting to know police officers themselves, getting to know there are a lot of great officers out there, people that care out there,” the former football player said.

Though he was born in Nigeria and raised in Canada, Izzy is now a “permanent resident” of Chicago, according to NFL Player Engagement.

Roughly 70 officers from various police districts participated in 2023’s event, with some even showing up in Santa hats for the kids.

“It’s really important that they can see us for the people we are, not just the badge we wear or the uniform we wear,” said Commander Melinda Linas, who said there was no shortage of volunteers.

Officer Cameron Moore’s shopping cart “overflowed,” not only with toys but a new CPD fan.

“They good. They help people, duh!” said nine-year-old Jason Edmonson to the local news station.