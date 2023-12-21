A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is making the Christmas season brighter for community members in need.

In his article Thursday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the tragic story of high school sweethearts Anayi Lopez, 17, and Gerardo Garcia, 18, who lost their lives in a car wreck on December 10.

“Anayi left this world with her highschool sweetheart Gerardo Jr and their baby boy, who they were anxiously awaiting that was due March of 2024. They will have their little family in heaven to be joyous with their little boy,” Lopez’s obituary reads.

According to Garcia’s obituary, he was a hard worker who loved to be in the garage with his father. The young man was “his mother’s pride and joy for all he had accomplished,” it added.

Their grieving families recently held a joint funeral and the holiday season has been hard for them due to their loss.

When Secret Santa learned about the situation, he sent Eaton to tell the families he was paying for all the funeral costs.

The young man’s father told Eaton his neighbors had been extremely supportive while they grieved. When he realized what the gift box contained, he said, “Thank you,” and hugged Eaton. He then said, “It means a lot.”

The young woman’s family members were overcome by emotion when they opened their gift. “There’s a lot of people thinking about you guys and sending their love and praying for you,” Eaton told them.

“Thank you so much,” one of the girl’s relatives said before hugging Eaton. He also made sure to tell them, “Our Secret Santa, he asked if we would find you and bring you that so you don’t have to worry about paying for the funeral anymore.”

Social media users shared their tender thoughts for the grieving relatives, one person writing, “Prayers to both families. God bless you all and may He bring you some peace.”

“This is so heartbreaking. Thank You Secret Santa for this amazing gift,” another person commented.