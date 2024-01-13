A tiny baby girl and her family got a cute surprise from a stranger recently during her first trip on an airplane.

The little one’s family was traveling back to Newark International Airport on January 6 after vacationing in Mexico when the touching incident happened, People reported Wednesday.

During the flight, Kelly Levine’s daughter, five-month-old Romey, was fascinated by a woman in the seat next to her who was crocheting.

“It was Romey’s first flight and obviously we were a little bit nervous,” Levine told Good Morning America (GMA), adding, “She ended up taking a liking to this woman next to us.”

The woman, identified as Meegan Rubin, recognized the young mother because they had been on the same flight at the start of the trip. On the return flight, Rubin’s hands were busy creating a surprise for a tiny passenger.