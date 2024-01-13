A tiny baby girl and her family got a cute surprise from a stranger recently during her first trip on an airplane.
The little one’s family was traveling back to Newark International Airport on January 6 after vacationing in Mexico when the touching incident happened, People reported Wednesday.
During the flight, Kelly Levine’s daughter, five-month-old Romey, was fascinated by a woman in the seat next to her who was crocheting.
“It was Romey’s first flight and obviously we were a little bit nervous,” Levine told Good Morning America (GMA), adding, “She ended up taking a liking to this woman next to us.”
The woman, identified as Meegan Rubin, recognized the young mother because they had been on the same flight at the start of the trip. On the return flight, Rubin’s hands were busy creating a surprise for a tiny passenger.
Video footage shows the baby taking a nap as the woman kept crocheting in the background:
Levine and her husband, who are from Hoboken, New Jersey, were completely unaware of the sweet gift they and their baby were about to receive.
Once the plane reached its destination, the couple were surprised when Rubin turned to them and said she was done, then gave them a tiny cap she had made for their child.
Levine said her newfound friend told her she could not help herself and wanted to give it to the baby because she had behaved so well on the flight.
The young mother said, “It was beyond kind and such a shock. Everyone around us stood up and noticed just this beautiful encounter with a stranger. It was just an unbelievable kind of moment.”
Social media users were also touched by the gift, one person writing, “Still so many kind caring people in the world.”
“That is so sweet. What a precious little child,” another user commented.
