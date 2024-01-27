A Navy veteran in New York recently received a remarkable gift from community members who are proud of his accomplishments.

The Rockland County Veterans Service Agency works with the Rockland County Veterans of Foreign Wars to rehabilitate vehicles for veterans who need reliable transportation, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

During a ceremony on Friday at Rockland Community College (RCC), veteran Michael J. Finlay was given one of those cars. In addition to being one of the nation’s heroes, Finlay works hard as an engineering student at RCC, which wants students to dream big and strive for more in life.

“We are immensely proud to support Navy veteran and RCC student Michael J. Finlay with a gesture that signifies our gratitude and commitment to his continued success, both academically and personally,” RCC President Lester Sandres Rápalo said.

He also thanked the veterans groups, donors, and others who helped with the gift.

A photo shows the smiling veteran standing next to his car:

When Finlay’s previous vehicle failed to work, it put significant stress on him and his ability to take care of his family, the report continued:

That’s when Jonathan Barnwell, assistant director of veterans affairs at Rockland Community College and co-organizer of the Car Award Ceremony, stepped in with a grant from the Joseph P. Dwyer Vet2Vet Program, in Dutchess County, which provided funds for a weekly car service so Finlay could finish the semester at RCC. He continued studying remotely for the summer as well as fall 2023 semesters.

The outlet noted that the vehicle’s donation and rehabilitation were done anonymously.

After receiving the gift, Finlay stated, “I cannot thank the Rockland County VFW, as well as the donors and coordinators, enough for this great blessing. I know of no words that can adequately convey my most sincere gratitude and relief that this has brought me.”

In a social media post on Friday, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) shared images of the event:

Honored to have my office help recognize local Navy veteran and RCC student Michael Finlay today when RCC presented him with a rehabilitated car in recognition of his service. Additionally, Thomas Preston was given an award of appreciation by the Willis Polhemus VFW Post 9215. pic.twitter.com/u8roCF0S0y — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) January 27, 2024

“Honored to have my office help recognize local Navy veteran and RCC student Michael Finlay today when RCC presented him with a rehabilitated car in recognition of his service,” Lawler wrote.