A 14-year-old high school basketball player in Momence, Illinois, died suddenly after collapsing during a game on Thursday evening.

Community members are mourning the loss of student Amari Crite, who attended Momence High School, Fox 32 reported Saturday.

An image shows the young student:

In a statement Friday, Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson said everyone was grieving the loss of the 9th grader, and “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.”

Anderson continued:

At this time, we are prioritizing the well-being of our students, staff, and the broader school community. Mental health and counseling support will be available in all buildings on January 26 and as needed in the coming days and weeks to assist those who may be grappling with the emotional impact of this tragedy. We are deeply thankful to neighboring Districts and the mental health and grief counseling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community during this time.

Anderson also noted the school community’s primary focus in the aftermath of the loss was to support each other and help community members cope with the tragic loss of such a vibrant student.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported Monday that officials with the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said they were working to determine the cause of death.

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe page created to help the family had raised $47,322 of its $15,000 goal.