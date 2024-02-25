Oklahoma Woman Turns 100 on 25th Birthday

Oklahoma’s Mary Forsythe is about to turn 100 years old — but it is technically only her twenty-fifth birthday.
Forsythe, of the Sandy Springs community, was born on February 29, 1924.
Because she was born on a Leap Day, she has only been able to celebrate the actual date of her birthday every four years.
Her community has gotten together to celebrate her centenarian event a bit early, with KOKI News cameras covering the party.
According to History.com, only five million people globally were born on a Leap Day.
