Missing Cat Saved ‘Just Moments’ Before Being Crushed at Junkyard

A missing cat who had taken refuge in a junked car was rescued “just moments” before the entire vehicle was crushed, and she amazingly returned to her owner.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue of Asheville, North Carolina, recounted the tale in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Almost crushed – now home safe! Just moments before a junkyard employee sent a car to be crushed, he paused to remove the battery,” the rescue center wrote. “As he popped open the hood, a bundle of fur jumped out and took a blind leap of faith into his arms.”

“She looked at him with soft eyes, thanking him with slow blinks and soft purrs. It was almost like she knew that her life had been saved.”

The cat, identified as Lilly, stayed bundled up in the junkyard worker’s jacket until he reached out to Brother Wolf, where his girlfriend works.

“Soon we heard from the junkyard that a call had come through… A man was frantically searching for his lost cat,” the organization said.

Brother Wolf officials then reached out to the man, who was ecstatic to hear that his beloved pet was found safe. He gave permission for Lilly to get vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed at no cost before she “melted into his arms as his eyes filled with tears of joy.”

Thanks to the thoroughness of the junkyard employee and the team at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, Lilly found her way back home and is better than ever.

Photos provided by the rescue center show the happy reunion.