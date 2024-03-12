A three-month-old boy was killed and his parents injured in an attack by the family’s pet pit bull in New Jersey on Saturday, according to police.

The deadly mauling occurred at the family’s home in Woodbridge near northern Middlesex County early in the morning, USA Today reported.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said officers with the Woodbridge Police Department responded to the home at around 6:15 a.m. and found an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the pit bull. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Brynn Krause, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, told USA Today on Monday that the dog also seriously injured the baby’s mother, 21, who suffered cuts to the face, arms, and legs. She was taken to the hospital and released the same day, according to the report.

The baby’s father, 27, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, prosecutors said.

A veterinarian euthanized the pit bull after the attack, Krause said.