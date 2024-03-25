A cat in Castle Rock, Colorado, who decided to peruse a crash and hazmat scene a few weeks ago has found a home with people who adore him.
The curious critter was seen wandering around the site on Interstate 25 where three people were hurt in a wreck that involved a semitruck. At the time, officials were working to clean up a diesel fuel spill, 9 News reported Thursday.
"Hazi" the cat adopted by first responder after helping out at crash site near Denver https://t.co/OdqYlDIfo0 pic.twitter.com/hoV32ynqaT
— CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) March 22, 2024
Officials with South Metro Fire Rescue were there when the cat decided to become part of the team. To show he felt right at home with his newfound buddies, the animal jumped into the driver’s seat of an official vehicle.
He was later secured inside a crate for the journey to the Dumb Friends League, but the fire agency made a special announcement on Thursday regarding the cat.
“This is pawsitively awesome. Remember the cat that wandered onto the I-25 crash and hazmat scene? SMFR took him to Denver Dumb Friends League who kept him safe, and today he was adopted by one of the Firefighters he met that day! Join us in welcoming ‘Hazi’ to his new home!” the agency said.
Images show the orange tabby cat enjoying his adopted family and others show him inside the official vehicle on the day he met the first responders:
This is pawsitively awesome 🐾 Remember the cat that wandered onto the I-25 crash and hazmat scene? SMFR took him to Denver Dumb Friends League who kept him safe, and today he was adopted by one of the Firefighters he met that day! Join us in welcoming “Hazi” to his new home! pic.twitter.com/B5MVydrVF7
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 21, 2024
Social media users shared their thoughts on the adoption, one person writing, “Aww you big softie. Good for you!”
“This is just glorious. Thank you for letting us know! Hazi is queued up for a wonderful life!” someone else commented.
According to Rover.com, cats are instinctively curious animals and are always exploring their surroundings.
“Curiosity is a fundamental part of being a cat and a key to their survival. A curious feline is lovable, endearing, and sometimes mischievous,” the website reads.
