A cat in Castle Rock, Colorado, who decided to peruse a crash and hazmat scene a few weeks ago has found a home with people who adore him.

The curious critter was seen wandering around the site on Interstate 25 where three people were hurt in a wreck that involved a semitruck. At the time, officials were working to clean up a diesel fuel spill, 9 News reported Thursday.

Officials with South Metro Fire Rescue were there when the cat decided to become part of the team. To show he felt right at home with his newfound buddies, the animal jumped into the driver’s seat of an official vehicle.

He was later secured inside a crate for the journey to the Dumb Friends League, but the fire agency made a special announcement on Thursday regarding the cat.