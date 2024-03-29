VIDEO — ‘It Just Got Out of Hand’: Squatters Take Over Good Samaritan’s Property in Atlanta

A property owner in Atlanta, Georgia, is fighting back against squatters who have taken over his land, which spans nine acres.

Approximately ten years ago, David Morris, who now resides in California, allowed four individuals to live on the property for a while at no charge, Fox News reported Wednesday, noting the agreement was they would assist with the upkeep of the land.

Morris used to run a nonprofit on the property that assisted needy people with food. However, he shut down operations during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, as people suffering from addiction and mental health problems moved onto the land and trashed it.

“The property owner filed an eviction but was unable to remove the squatters because the city of Atlanta placed a moratorium on evictions at the time,” the Fox report said. “One squatter even tried to sue Morris for nearly $200,000, but his case was dropped after he didn’t show up in court.”

However, Morris recently obtained a writ of possession that will enable him to evict the people squatting on his land.

When speaking of the situation, Morris said, “It just got out of hand.”

Video footage shows the area with huge dumpsters full of trash, tents, and an RV.

The Fox article also noted, “A new bill, HB1017, would impose clear criminal penalties on squatters and those who falsify leases. Republican co-sponsor Rep. Devan Seabaugh, told Fox News Digital the bill will protect homeowners and speed up the process for evicting squatters.”

Squatting has become an issue for people in numerous areas across the nation.

For example, an elderly couple planning to retire and settle into their dream home to care for their disabled son was unable to do so in February because a squatter refused to vacate the New York City property, Breitbart News reported.

In 2023, a couple living in Southeast Portland, Oregon, said a fire that started in an abandoned home next to theirs where squatters were living almost set their property on fire, per Breitbart News.

