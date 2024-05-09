A huge fire erupted overnight at an RV dealership in Santa Fe Springs, California, after a suspicious person was seen at the lot around 12:30 a.m.

The blaze left approximately 15 recreational vehicles (RVs) destroyed or damaged as they were parked outside Mike Thompson’s RV Super Store on Thursday, Fox 11 reported.

Aerial video footage shows the RVs that were burned to the ground and their frames the only thing left:

Santa Fe Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Victor Marin said officials are reviewing security footage to determine exactly what happened.

Whittier Police Department officers arrived at the scene after learning an intruder was spotted on video walking between trailers moments before the fire broke out. The officers called the fire department for assistance with the blaze.