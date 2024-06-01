Watch – Crowd Chants ‘F*** Joe Biden’ at UFC Arena

Former President Trump attended the Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) match on Saturday where the crowd greeted him with welcoming applause and chanted against Joe Biden.

Flanked by UFC President Dana White, Trump entered The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and shook the hands of people in the stands while being showered with a torrent of cheers. Take a look:

Later, it appeared that segments of the crowd erupted into chants of “Fuck Joe Biden,” though it’s difficult to determine how extensive the chants were.

The @ufc audience has broken out in a chant and I don’t think @JoeBiden’s gonna like it. This is the mood in America when you try to throw the leading candidate for president in prison because you can’t beat him fairly Joe. pic.twitter.com/MAaD59Feqj — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2024

Trump’s attendance at the match comes just days after a 12-person jury in Manhattan found the former president guilty on 34 counts for falsifying records to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The former president will likely appeal his conviction, which may or may not be overturned before the November election.

