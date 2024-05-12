A New Hampshire man was arrested for allegedly overturning a port-a-potty, trapping a woman and her child inside.

Witnesses told Manchester police they saw Aiden Struder, 18, and the woman arguing near the portable toilet at Derryfield Park on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

“When the woman, who apparently didn’t know the 18-year-old man, went inside the port-a-potty to help her daughter, the man pushed it over and it landed with the door on the pavement,” according to the report.

Police said bystanders rushed over to turn the toilet over and free the woman and child. The mother and daughter reported being covered in bodily fluids and feces, police said.

Ultimately, the woman and her daughter were not injured, according to the report. The man was arrested and is facing charges for criminal mischief and criminal restraint.

He is also facing a simple assault charge for throwing something at an officer, police said.