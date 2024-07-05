Florida World War II Veteran Turns 100 on Independence Day

A Florida World War II veteran made headlines on Independence Day for celebrating a milestone birthday.

Fred A. Long Jr., a “highly decorated” U.S. Navy veteran who enlisted in 1943, was celebrated by a Jacksonville-area Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post for his hundredth birthday on Thursday, 11Alive reported.

Long was the recipient of many awards during his 30-year military career, including the World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Medal (European Clasp), China Service Medal, UN Service Medal, National Defense Korean Service Medal, Antarctic Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Star, and nine Good Conduct Medals.

Long was also awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon for “Outstanding heroism in action against the enemy or extremely meritorious service (non-combat) in support of military operations,” VFW Post 5968 told the outlet.

Long retired from service in 1973 as an E-9 Master Chief, the highest rate available for a noncommissioned officer.