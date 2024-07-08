WATCH — ‘Can’t Teach This Kind of Courage’: Teen Jumps onto Runaway Boat After Captain Goes Overboard

A teenager made a daring rescue on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday, and locals are thankful for his bravery.

The unmanned boat went dangerously out of control after its captain fell overboard in Smith’s Cove. However, 17-year-old Brady Procon jumped into action the moment his father alerted him, WCVB reported on July 4.

The boat was apparently part of a local sailing association, and the instructor was teaching children when he tried to grab a tennis ball — used to show how to turn. The moment he did so, one of the students’ boats tipped over, the mast hit the teacher’s throttle, and he fell into the water.

Once Procon helped get the children safely away from the unmanned boat, he jumped on the back of a neighbor’s jet ski to finish the job.

During an interview with WMUR regarding the experience, Procon said, “I don’t know. It just came to me. I didn’t really think; I just did it.”

Video footage shows the boat spinning in circles as boaters watch from their own vessels. Moments later, Procon pulls up alongside the unmanned boat and jumps onto it. It takes him mere seconds to bring the vessel to a halt. Those watching applaud his actions:

NEW: New Hampshire teen jumps from a jet ski to stop a runaway boat after the sailing instructor fell overboard Brady Procon, 17, jumped into action after his father, Jeremy, told him about an unmanned boat speeding in circles on Lake Winnipesaukee “I was sitting on the porch… pic.twitter.com/FMEGf91xiW — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 7, 2024

Social media users were quick to share their reactions to the video, one person writing, “You can’t teach this kind of courage.”

“It’s like watching an action movie hero,” someone else commented, while another person replied, “The MAN!! The legend!! Makes us proud.”

No one was hurt during the incident, which has everyone singing the teenager’s praises. Procon, who will begin his service in the United States Navy in the fall, said, “I’m a little, I’m realizing what I did, a little bit scared me, but it was fun, I’d do it again.”

Neighbors are relieved that nothing worse happened and are thankful Procon was there to help, per WMUR.