A car was seen being driven backward on July 10 in New York City, which shocked fellow motorists on the roadway.

Twenty-nine-year-old emergency medical technician Victoria Metzger was driving to a call when she noticed something odd on the street, the New York Post reported Monday.

Video footage shows the red car going backward as other cars pass by. Moments later, the car is seen still going backward as it tails a yellow school bus.

Metzger said she was in disbelief when she noticed the vehicle, adding, “I couldn’t stay or keep up for long because we were on our way to a call so I didn’t report it to police.”

Photos show the car making its way down the road and social media users shared their thoughts on the bizarre scene:

Brooklyn motorist caught driving backwards on FDR highway in wild moment https://t.co/CczCYkMFhn pic.twitter.com/Hbo1l6ZyUn — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2024

“Well, this is beyond dangerous,” one person wrote, while another said, “I did this in a Wendy’s drive thru in college and the manager called the cops lol.”

Others offered possible explanations for the driver going backward. “Prob cant afford to fix their transmission,” one user commented, while another person replied, “Transmission problems??”

A motorist named Maria Claro saw the car speed past her and said she was left speechless in that moment.

“After I stopped filming, the vehicle just kept on driving up ahead. I didn’t end up reporting it to the police,” she stated, according to the Post.

In February 2022, “surveillance state” New York City introduced speed cameras with microphones to ticket cars that go over certain noise levels, Breitbart News reported at the time:

A New York City DEP spokesperson confirmed to Road and Track that the system is part of a pilot program running since September 2021. The system appears to work similarly to speeding cameras that automatically record speeding violations, but the new system uses a sound meter to record decibel levels of the vehicles and match it to a license plate using a camera.

The city also geared up in June 2023 to slap residents and visitors with a “congestion charge” after federal approval was given for a plan to impose large tolls to drive into the busiest parts of Manhattan, according to Breitbart News.

“The program could begin as soon as the spring of 2024, bringing New York City into line with places like London, Singapore, and Stockholm that have implemented similar tax impositions on drivers simply going about their everyday business,” the outlet said.