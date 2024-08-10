Pennsylvania Golden Retriever Saves Owner After 20-Foot Fall into Ditch

A Pennsylvania dog owner was saved by his quick-thinking golden retriever after suffering a hip injury from falling down a 20-foot slope, local officials said.

Emergency personnel in Ross Township, near Pittsburgh, said the man’s dog alerted neighbors to the accident and “refused to leave the scene until the patient was safely topside and transported” in an August 1 Facebook post:

Earlier this afternoon EMS crews were alerted for a man who had fallen with a hip injury. On arrival, crews discovered… Posted by Ross West View EMSA on Thursday, August 1, 2024

Ross West View EMS wrote:

Earlier this afternoon EMS crews were alerted for a man who had fallen with a hip injury. On arrival, crews discovered this patient over a hillside approximately 20 feet with a significant hip injury. Additional resources were requested to assist in the extrication.

The patient was “stabilized and treated for pain and trauma” before a rope system was set up and used to extract him. He was then transported to a local medical center.

After thanking the local police and fire departments for aiding in the rescue, the EMS included a “special thank you” for the man’s golden retriever.

“But a special thank you to this patient’s dog who alerted neighbors that help was needed. The pup refused to leave the scene until the patient was safely topside and transported. He was rewarded with some treats and [a] big bowl of water on this hot day!”

Photos that the EMS team shared show the precious pooch waiting for his owner to be extracted from the ditch.