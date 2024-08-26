An unidentified American was deported from Colombia after being accused of kicking and punching an airplane.

The man reportedly failed to show up on time to catch the domestic LATAM flight from Bogotá, Colombia, to Cartagena on Friday and was denied entry when crew members encountered him at the gate, the New York Post reported Monday.

However, the man apparently got past flight security and flew into a rage when he realized the plane’s door was shut and would not be reopened to admit him.

Images show him standing outside the plane with his face near a window and his fist raised:

Video footage shows the man, wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, and shorts, kicking the door repeatedly as passengers watched from their seats inside the aircraft.

At one point, he hits the window with a fist before knocking on the door. Moments later, he bends down in front of the window and screams, “Let me in, please! Please! Let me in!”

“This man had an aggressive demeanor that put both the staff and other travelers at risk,” explained Daniel Gallo of the Colombian Air Transport Workers’ Union, the Post report said.

Similar incidents regarding travelers have apparently become more frequent. Breitbart News recently reported that a New Jersey man was accused of extremely unruly and inappropriate behavior on a flight from Seattle, Washington, to Dallas, Texas, on July 18.

“The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Eric Nicholas Gapco, was onboard American Airlines flight number 2101 and has been accused of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant and crew members,” the outlet said. At one point during the incident, he was shirtless and screamed, “I am sane! I am sane!”

Gapco was accused of propositioning a flight attendant for sex, vaping, bothering other passengers, and trying to open the aircraft’s exterior doors.