Vacationers onboard a Carnival cruise ship were upset recently when they learned their trip was not going to be quite as they had planned.

The loud and tense scene unfolded after travelers were informed the ship was having engine problems and therefore would not be able to reach certain destinations, the New York Post reported on Friday:

Vacationers made it clear they wanted a refund and begged to be let off the ship. Video footage shows the passengers gathered in what appears to be a large room on the ship.

No one looks happy and chants of “Give us our money! Give us our money!” break out as a security guard stands nearby:

The Carnival Vista ship had initially planned to ferry passengers on the Southern Caribbean cruise from Florida to Aruba, Curacao, and Turks and Caicos, the Post article said.

However, “As the boarding process was ongoing and some passengers were already on board, the cruise line sent a notification detailing the change in plans,” the outlet noted of the trip, which began on August 10.

When the crew found a technical issue linked to the vessel’s cruising speed, it was forced to change plans and make stops in Nassau, Princess Cays, Freeport, and Half Moon Cay.

In another video of the tense moments onboard the ship, a man told the crew, “I spent $6,000 just to get here!”

When the travelers showed how upset they were about the change in itinerary, a crew member told them, “Ladies and gentlemen, the way you are going about this with the noise and chaos isn’t going to solve any issues,” per the clip from Inside Edition.

One passenger claimed the crew knew about the problem before anyone boarded the ship but did not reveal that information until later.

According to the Post, the cruise line said it spoke with passengers about options.

“Those that sailed were given an onboard credit as well as a future cruise credit toward another cruise to make up for the unexpected change, and those who preferred not to sail were offered a 100 percent refund,” Carnival said.

Carnival is no stranger to fights onboard its ships. In June 2022, a huge brawl erupted on a ship’s dance floor related to an alleged threesome among passengers. That information was apparently repeated to those individuals’ significant others, Breitbart News reported.

Another fight broke out in September 2022 when a man was accused of beating a woman during the incident onboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship, per the outlet:

