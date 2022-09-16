WATCH: Man Allegedly Beats Woman During Fight on Cruise Ship

Two groups were seen arguing onboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship recently but the argument eventually became physical.

“The violence culminates with a man pummeling a woman while she’s on the ground and he leans over her,” the Daily Mail reported Friday.

The scene unfolded near the Tides Bar when a man in a blue shirt apparently began hitting someone else who was laying on the deck.

Several people tried to break up the fight, but others appeared to join in. At one point, someone blew a whistle and the crowd appeared to calm down for a few seconds:

Brawl on Carnival cruise ship. Fight was over a lounge chair. pic.twitter.com/wksyHc6Qr4 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 16, 2022

When the group began fighting again, several people appeared to drag a woman out from under everyone else.

The crowd dispersed and she finally got up off the deck while the others nearby continued a verbal argument.

The woman who posted the video online, Laura Bryant, reportedly said the fight was over someone’s seat and “personal space.”

The incident reportedly happened on September 9 and “Records show that the Carnival Sunrise made stops in Ocho Rio, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Island and Miami, Florida, around the time that beating took place,” the Mail article said.

Social media users expressed their opinions of the scene, one person writing, “And people think I’m crazy bc I won’t go on a cruise.”

“Getting bruised and scratched up over a chair. what ever happened to pick your battles,” another user commented, while someone else said, “Remember when taking a cruise was the height of luxury? Now it’s like taking a Greyhound.”

A similar instance happened in June when a fight broke out on the dance floor of a Carnival cruise ship, Breitbart News reported.

The brawl occurred after an alleged threesome among passengers whose significant others found out, according to a witness named Theresa James.

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

She said it began just before 2:00 a.m. and dragged on for an hour as people fought on five floors of the ship.