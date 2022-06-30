WATCH: Massive Brawl on Carnival Cruise over Cheating Accusation

A massive brawl broke out on the dance floor of a Carnival cruise ship early Tuesday morning that potentially involved up to 60 people.

The incident supposedly happened due to an alleged threesome that occurred among some passengers, and the information made its way to the significant others, eyewitness Theresa James told Fox News. That’s when chaos broke out.

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

James told Fox News the fight broke out before 2 a.m. and went on for an hour, spanning five floors on the Carnival Magic cruise ship. She estimated that 60 people participated in the melee and said those involved were “ignorant fools acting stupid.”

The altercation took place near Verrazano Bridge, which connects Brooklyn and Staten Island, People Magazine reported. It is not known the investigation into the incident will be led by the New York Police Department (NYPD) or New Jersey authorities as it may have taken place over international waters.

The Coast Guard also was called in to assist the NYPD with the docking of the cruise ship, which arrived on Manhattan shores at around 5:20 a.m.

Carnival released a statement Tuesday regarding the altercation:

Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened[.] The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation.

The cruise left the New York Metro area on June 20 and traveled around the Caribbean Islands for eight days, PIX 11 reported. The cruise ship was already scheduled to come back on Tuesday.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.