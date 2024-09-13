A freight train crashed into an 18-wheeler hauling a military artillery vehicle that became stuck on the tracks in South Carolina, video shows.

The semi-truck, which appeared to be carrying an M109 Paladin Howitzer, was crossing the train tracks in Goose Creek on Thursday afternoon when it was struck, Fox News reported.

Video captured by eyewitness Jennifer Clinton and her son shows the train blaring its horn at the obstacle before violently plowing through it, damaging the street crossing in the process:

“My son’s a little shook up, but yeah, we’re okay,” Clinton said, adding that “it was devastating to see.”

The outlet reported that a man seen running out of the semi-truck declined medical treatment.

Goose Creek Police said that no injuries were reported.

It is unclear where the Howitzer, a mobile weapon that is typically manned by a four-person crew, was heading or to what unit it belonged.

The extent of the damage to all vehicles involved is also not immediately known.