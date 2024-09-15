There will be a “harvest” moon on Tuesday, which will appear full to delight viewers from Monday until early Thursday.

The event, which is also being called a supermoon, will appear around 10:35 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday and on the night of the full moon there will also be a partial lunar eclipse, USA Today reported Thursday.

The outlet continued:

The harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, which this year is Sept. 22. The harvest moon’s name has long been tied to when crops need to be picked from the fields. “In the days before tractors with headlights, having moonlight to work by was crucial to getting the harvest in quickly before rain caused it to rot,” said Alan MacRobert, an editor at Sky & Telescope magazine.

In October 2017, UPI reported a “harvest” moon and highlighted the fact that the equinox fell on September 22.

“Harvest moons often appear orange in the fading light of the sun, and signal the waning days of the harvesting season. This year’s harvest moon marks the first time since 2009 the harvest moon has arced across an October sky,” the article read.

Watch video:

According to NASA, the first recorded use of the name “harvest” moon in the English language was written in 1706. NASA explained on Wednesday that the harvest season keeps farmers very busy, requiring them to put in extra time and work by moonlight.