The cause of death of a U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet has been revealed as community members mourn her passing.

On September 4, 19-year-old Avery Koonce, who was from Taylor, Texas, was found unconscious in her dorm in Colorado, People reported on Friday.

The outlet detailed the medical findings:

Avery Koonce had a “relatively rare” but potentially fatal anaerobic bacteria called Paeniclostridium sordellii that caused sepsis, and complicated an underlying, acute viral lower respiratory tract infection, according to the coroner’s report from the El Paso County (Colo.) coroner’s office obtained by PEOPLE. The bacteria “can cause serious disease or death in various clinical settings including airway infection,” per the coroner’s office.

The young woman had reportedly been battling a severe cough prior to her death and it was later found that her left lung was inflamed. The People article noted that the autopsy said her death was ruled to be “natural.”

An image shows the young cadet:

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who reviewed the autopsy report obtained by the New York Post, told the outlet “In essence she died of untreated pneumonia.”

In addition, he “theorized the bacteria ‘could have been treated with penicillin’ and the virus could have been addressed with fluids and antibodies,” the article read.

In a social media post on September 5, USAFA said it was mourning the loss of Koonce, adding that she was a member of the class of 2028 who participated as an athlete on its Women’s Track and Field team.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night. While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said.

“Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family,” he added.

The academy closed its message by stating, “Avery, may you find blue skies and tailwinds as you rest forever in peace.”

The young woman graduated from Thrall High School where she competed in track and pole vaulting, was a cheerleader, played in the band, served as president of the student council, and was “a leader of the National Honor Society,” USA Today reported on September 8.