Forty-three monkeys escaped from a research facility in Yemassee, South Carolina, on Wednesday and officials are working to recapture them.

Law enforcement said the Rhesus macaque primates escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility, NBC News reported on Thursday.

According to its website, Alpha Genesis “provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide. “With a client base that extends across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are dedicated to providing only the best and most cost-effective primate research and development support to the scientific community.” The group of females are reportedly too young to carry disease, a spokesperson for the company said. Police shared an update in a social media post on Thursday just before 6:00 p.m., writing: Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard told CBS earlier today the 43 primates escaped after a caretaker failed to secure doors. As of this time the primates have not yet been captured. They are believed to be in the wooded region surrounding the facility. The staff at Alpha Genesis are currently attempting to entice the animals back using food in order to ensure their safe capture. ESCAPED PRIMATES UPDATE – 5:50PMAlpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard told CBS earlier today the 43 primates escaped… Posted by Yemassee Police Department on Thursday, November 7, 2024 According to CBS News, the moneys were being used for vaccine development. An exotic animal expert who cares for such animals at her home after they are rescued told WCNC, “You know, you lose 43 monkeys something’s going wrong. “When a research facility can’t keep a hold of animals that are potentially dangerous, that’s a problem,” she added:

There have reportedly been issues with the facility before, WCIV reported on Thursday.

“Between January and August of 2022, six separate incidents of monkeys opening or escaping from their primary enclosures were documented, according to federal inspection records,” the outlet said.

“The report states in response, the facility repaired their weakened chain link areas after this and got rid of the use of cages that the monkeys were able to open,” it continued.