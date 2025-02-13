A clip released by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday appears to have recorded the moment the OceanGate Titan Submersible imploded in June 2023, killing the five people onboard in the depths of the ocean.

In the clip, listeners can hear a static sound and then a loud boom that fades away as the sound goes back to static, USA Today reported on Wednesday.

“The sounds were recorded by a monitor moored approximately 900 miles from the Titan’s implosion site, according to the U.S. Coast Guard,” the article said.

Readers can listen to the sounds here:

The small vessel imploded on June 18, 2023. It was carrying adventure tourists hoping to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, which sank in 1912. Its wreckage was later found scattered over 300 yards away from the Titanic’s resting place on the ocean floor.

“A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration passive acoustic recorder located about 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) away from the implosion site picked up the sound, U.S. Coast Guard officials said in a statement. The recording became public on Feb. 7,” according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

Officials said the clip “records the suspected acoustic signature” of the implosion.

The people who died that day are identified as “OceanGate’s founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri-Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood,” per the Today article.

Video footage from September shows the moment officials found the broken tail cone of the submersible protruding from the ocean floor:

That same month, one of the final text messages from the submersible’s crew was revealed during a hearing with the U.S. Coast Guard, per Breitbart News.

The message was “all good here.” A recording of mysterious banging noises echoing throughout the Atlantic Ocean after contact with the Titan went dark was reported in February 2024, the outlet said.

“According to the New York Post, the Titan submersible had more than 100 equipment problems in the few years before the incident happened,” per Breitbart News.