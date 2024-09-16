Final Text from Doomed Titan Submersible Crew Revealed

One of the haunting final text messages from the crew of the Titan submersible was revealed during a hearing.

The crew was heading for the wreck of the Titanic when the submersible imploded and took the lives of the five people on board in June 2023, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday.

The news came during what is expected to be a two-week hearing with the U.S. Coast Guard.

“One of the last texts from the Titan’s crew to the support ship Polar Prince before the submersible imploded stated, ‘all good here,’ according to a visual re-creation presented earlier in the hearing,” the outlet said.

A recording of mysterious banging noises echoing through the Atlantic Ocean shortly after contact with OceanGate’s Titan submersible went dark was reported in February, according to Breitbart News.

“While crews were searching for the underwater vessel two days after they lost contact during its journey to the wreck of the Titanic, the searchers heard a knocking sound,” the outlet said:

During the hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, representatives of the Coast Guard said the hull of the Titan had never been subject to third-party checks and was left exposed to weather and elements while sitting in storage for several months before the incident:

“The ongoing Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of marine casualty investigation conducted by the Coast Guard. When the hearing concludes, recommendations will be submitted to the Coast Guard’s commandant,” the AP article said.

The people killed during the tragedy were OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush, Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, and adventurer Hamish Harding of Great Britain.

According to the New York Post, the Titan submersible had more than 100 equipment problems in the few years before the incident happened:

In October 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard said further “presumed human remains” were recovered from the ocean floor after the submersible imploded, according to Breitbart News.