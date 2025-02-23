An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi, India, was diverted to Rome, Italy, over a “possible security issue” according to several reports.

After departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport, American Airlines Flight 292 was diverted to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino International Airport, with the Italian Air Force being reported to have escorted the plane, the airport confirmed to ABC News.

In a post on X, the Italian Air Force confirmed that two fighter jets “took off on alert to identify and escort a commercial aircraft” that had been headed to Indira Gandhi International Airport and had diverted over reports “of a presumed explosive device on board.”

The airline explained in a statement to the outlet that “safety and security” were “top priorities” and thanked its “customers for their understanding.”

Videos and photos posted to social media showed the American Airlines flight being escorted by the Italian Air Force as it diverted to Rome and landed.

The flight was reported to have had 199 passengers on board, along with 15 crew members, American Airlines said, according to the outlet.

After being “inspected by law enforcement” officials in Rome, the American Airlines flight was “cleared to re-depart,” the airline said, adding that it would “stay in Rome overnight to allow” the crew to rest, according to the Associated Press (AP).

One of the passengers on board, Neeraj Chopra, expressed that he “felt a little panic” after the captain informed the passengers that fighter jets would be escorting the plane, according to the outlet.