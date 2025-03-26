Texas Teens Rake In Nearly $1.4 Million at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Texas teens reportedly raked in nearly $1.4 million at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, during RodeoHouston’s Junior Market Steer Auction this month.

Steers were sold for over $600,000 each at Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo in “record-breaking bids and emotional moments” that “defined this year’s RodeoHouston Junior Market Steer Auction,” according to a report by KHOU 11.

Jett Hale, 17, reportedly broke a record when his Reserve Champion Charolais Cross steer, Mike, told for $690,000.

“I don’t think people understand how much time, effort, and money go into these things. You have to work with them every day and keep them going so people can present them like this,” Hale said.

Hale’s steer was reportedly purchased by the Champagne Cowgirls and the Tutcher Family Foundation.

Ellie Francisco and the Champagne Cowgirls had purchased the teen’s Reserve Champion steer seven years ago, when he was 10 years old.

“[Jett] came up to us and said, ‘Please, can you send me the hide?’ So, we mailed him the hide back,” Francisco told the outlet. “When he won Reserve last night, we were very, very excited.”

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Jacob Schickedanz sold his black crossbred steer, Kareem, for $675,000, winning him the Grand Champion title.

The opening bid for Kareem was $50,000 — placed by family friend, Texas State House Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX 6th District).

Last year, Schickedanz’s sister, Maddie, reportedly won the Reserve Champion title at the Market Steer Show.

“It’s a whole lot of hard days, early mornings, and long nights,” Jacob Schickedanz said. “They support me — my mom, dad, and two sisters. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Schickedanz’s steer was sold to Sally Flores, Belinda Flores-Young, and Chay Flores-Taylor, who placed their bids in memory of local businessman and avid outdoorsman Rigoberto “Rigo” Flores Sr., who passed in November.

“He loved this show,” Flores-Taylor told KHOU 11. “He loved the opportunities it provides. We just want to keep his memory alive.”

