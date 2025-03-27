A golden retriever in Lebanon, Tennessee, knew exactly what to do when a missing child was in need of rescue on March 17.

The dog’s owner, Brad Schofro, said his pet, named Zoie, is not normally a barker but on that day she would not stop making a lot of racket, so he knew something was not right, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

When Schofro investigated the reason behind her barking and looked outside his home, he noticed a toddler wandering around nearby but did not recognize the little boy.

Schofro’s neighbors had no information on the child and when he tried to talk to the boy, he did not say anything. Schofro then decided to call 911 about the situation.

He told Newsweek, “The operator asked the standard questions about the address and what I was reporting, but the second I mentioned that we found a child, she immediately asked in a slightly excited tone if he was wearing gray sweatpants. When I confirmed, she yelled to someone, ‘They found him.'”

Now, Zoie is being praised for her help in the rescue. In a social media post on Wednesday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said “Great job, Zoie!” and shared a photo of the dog:

Police said the child’s parents had reported him missing before Schofro called 911 and told officials he had been located 175 yards away. Law enforcement also noted that once they arrived at the scene, they confirmed the child’s identity and he was reunited with his parents after being medically evaluated. Police also confirmed Zoie alerted her owner to the child being nearby.

Officers are now calling Zoie “a hero dog” for her assistance in the matter, and her owner said it made him quite proud of her.

“She is the absolute sweetest dog, and not only can I depend on her for love, but also keeping those around her safe from harm,” he said.

According to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website, golden retrievers are intelligent, friendly, and devoted animals.

“The Golden Retriever, an exuberant Scottish gundog of great beauty, stands among America’s most popular dog breeds. They are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work,” the site reads.

In late 2022, another golden retriever protected two young girls for four hours when they became lost in the woods of St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, Breitbart News reported at the time.