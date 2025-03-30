A very lucky person won the California Powerball lottery on Saturday evening, and workers at the store where the ticket was sold are excited about the news.

The estimated $527 million jackpot was the second time the big prize was awarded this year, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store in Anaheim where staff members were informed of the situation via a phone call that put huge smiles on their faces.

Video footage shows two of the staff members at the convenience store on the phone call. It appears they can barely believe that their store sold the winning ticket:

Social media users commented on the video, one person writing, “That’s a very lucky and happy winner. That’s a helluva lot of money!”

“Funny part is two of the winning numbers are 7 and 11,” another user correctly stated. In fact, the winning numbers were 7, 11, 21, 53, 61, and the red Powerball of 2.

It appears the store’s employees were excited because, according to the Post, the 7-Eleven will be awarded $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

“The unidentified winner can choose between the estimated $527 million jackpot paid out over 30 annual payments or a one-time lump sum of $243.8 million. The lucky winner had a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the grand prize,” the outlet said.

In November 2022, a ticket for a $2 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, UPI reported on November 8 of that year.

“The prize grew to the largest-ever in U.S. lottery history last Saturday when no one hit all six numbers in the $1.5 billion drawing. This sent the jackpot soaring to $1.9 billion ahead of Monday’s scheduled drawing, before being adjusted to $2.04 billion on Tuesday,” the article read.

A few years later on April 3, 2024, UPI reported that “the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing will be worth $1.09 billion, the fourth largest jackpot in history, according to Powerball officials.”