California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to reports of an explosion in Palm Springs that left at least one person dead and a fertility clinic damaged, noting that he and his wife were “keeping everyone affected” in their hearts.

“I’ve been briefed on the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs,” Newsom said in a post on X. “Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts. The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area.”

Newsom’s post comes after reports surfaced that a car explosion in Palm Springs had left multiple buildings and the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic damaged, according to the Associated Press.

“Two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter” told the outlet that the explosion was “being investigated as a possible car explosion.”

The act was being investigated as a possible car explosion, said two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss preliminary information from an ongoing investigation. At least one person was believed dead, said one of the officials. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who operates the fertility clinic, confirmed that the building was damaged but added that “the IVF lab and all of the stored embryos there” were left unharmed from the explosion.

“I really have no clue what happened,” Abdallah told the outlet. “Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also responded to reports of the explosion in Palm Springs, revealing that “federal agents” were on the ground “responding alongside local law enforcement.”

Bondi also noted that “violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.”

“I have been briefed on the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California that took place today,” Bondi said in a post on X. “Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement. We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.”