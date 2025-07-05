Quick-Acting Young Brothers Save Toddlers Who Wandered onto Roof in Detroit

Detroit public safety officials are praising four brothers as heroes for rescuing two toddlers who wandered onto the roof of a home in their neighborhood.

In a story first reported exclusively by WDIV Channel 4, Isaiah said Elijah Christopher told the NBC affiliate they were walking to the hardware store when they noticed two small children on a rooftop.

“We seen some little kids on a roof,” Isaiah told the station. “We ran over to check where they was at.”

The two boys then ran towards a woman who was a neighbor, who told them to stand by while she went to grab a ladder. But after the woman returned with the ladder, the boys’ two older brothers Calvin and Jabari Jackson showed up and took over the rescue effort.

Calvin held the ladder while Jabari scaled it and and reached the roof, though he said he has a fear of heights.

“I was really scared at first, but I just balled it (my fears) and threw it out the window so I can get this kid safe,” he told WDIV.

The children on the roof, ages one and two, apparently had climbed out of a second story window. Jabari was able to put the children back inside through the same window.

Afterwards, the boys knocked on the door of the home, but no one answered.

Calvin said he and his brothers saw a man peek out of the window twice during the amazing rescue of the toddlers, but they were confused as to why the man didn’t answer the door.

WDIV reported that Detroit police are calling the boys heroes. There’s been no word yet whether child welfare officials are investigating the incident.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel was an award-winning reporter The Detroit News early in his career. He is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.