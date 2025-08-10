VIDEO: ‘Unprecedented Flooding’ Shuts Down Wisconsin State Fair

Parts of Wisconsin were hit with flash flooding over the weekend with photos and videos showing cars nearly submerged and one person swimming to safety.

Approximately 5.74 inches of rain fell on Milwaukee Saturday evening, with totals rising to 6.69 inches early Sunday, Fox Weather reported.

During an interview with the outlet on Sunday, Fox 6 News Milwaukee Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello stated, “This is some unprecedented flooding that we have seen across the Milwaukee area, radar estimating over 10 inches in a handful of communities and that’s in a fairly short period of time.”

Officials issued flash flood warnings, advisories, and watches as the weather moved through the area. In addition, more rain was expected on Sunday, Fox 6 reported.

One video posted on social media appears to show an individual swimming through the floodwaters and away from a submerged vehicle:

In a social media post on Sunday morning, the Wisconsin State Fair said it closed down early Saturday night due to the flash flooding.

The fair then said its officials “determined the Fair Park will not reopen for Sunday, August 10. We understand the disappointment you may feel as our team works all year for these 11 days. However, the safety of our Fairgoers, team, partners, and vendors will always be our top priority.”

“We are saddened we cannot deliver this final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, but know that this is the best decision with current conditions and the forecast ahead,” the post continued:

According to photos posted online, the flooding rose waist high in areas of the fairgrounds, and vehicles were seen half-submerged:

Video footage recorded the heavy rainfall as people walked through a parking lot to their cars:

Yet another clips shows fair goers holding umbrellas and their shoes as they waded through the fairgrounds. “Are you going in with your socks or are you taking your shoes off?” a woman asks someone from behind the camera:

Alderman Peter Burgelis said numerous people called 911 in relation to the flood, per the Fox Weather report. The outlet added that “Numerous roads across the region were closed by first responders due to the rushing water, making the situation extremely dangerous for anyone traveling in the area.”

There was also severe weather in Nebraska and one person tragically died when a tree was knocked over and hit a car amid strong wind gusts:

“A slow-moving cold front will continue to bring torrential rain to portions of the Midwest and Plains with storms training over the same locations,” the Fox Weather article said.