One person was left dead, and several others were reported to be injured and hospitalized, after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania on Monday.

While U.S. Steel officials reported that ten people had been “taken to local area hospitals,” Allegheny County officials reported that nine people had been taken to the hospital, according to WTAE News. One person was also reported to be dead, one person was reportedly rescued, and another person was reported to be unaccounted for.

Per the outlet, five people who were taken to a hospital located in Jefferson Hills were reportedly released as of 4:00 p.m.:

Officials said two medics were also taken to the hospital for evaluation. As of 4 p.m., five of those people who were taken to AHN in Jefferson Hills for treatment following the explosion have all been released from the hospital.

In a post on X, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) expressed that he and his team were “tracking” the situation and awaiting additional information.

“My team and I are tracking this explosion and waiting for more information,” Fetterman wrote. “For those in the area, please listen to local officials and avoid the area. Keeping those injured and all who are impacted in my thoughts right now.”

Officials from the Allegheny County Emergency Services explained that a “fire at the plant started around 10:51 a.m.” and that they had not yet identified the “cause of the blasts,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

Per the outlet, Scott Buckiso, who serves as U.S. Steel’s chief manufacturing officer, explained that “they were still trying to determine what happened”:

At a news conference, Scott Buckiso, U.S. Steel’s chief manufacturing officer, did not give details about the damage or casualties, and said they were still trying to determine what happened. U.S. Steel employees “did a great job” of going in and rescuing workers, shutting down gases and making sure the site was stable.

In another post on X around 4:30 p.m., Fetterman explained that he was at the Clairton Coke Works plant speaking with “workers, officials, and the community.”

Fetterman said at least one person was confirmed to be dead, and at least ten people were injured.

“Search and rescue still underway, air is safe but remain inside, and this is still an active scene,” Fetterman added.