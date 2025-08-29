Ford Recalls 500,000 Vehicles over Brake Issue that Increases Crash Risk

An issue with break fluid has prompted the Ford Motor Company to recall nearly 500,000 vehicles across the nation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday the recall centers around a brake fluid issue in which a ruptured hose could result in a leak, Reuters reported.

If the brake fluid leaks, the vehicle’s stopping distances would be lengthened, putting the vehicle and its occupants in danger of a crash.

The Reuters article continued:

The recall includes Ford’s SUV Edge, model years 2015 to 2018, as well its mid-size luxury vehicle, Lincoln MKX, from 2016 to 2018. The NHTSA estimates 1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect. Separately, Ford is also recalling over 213,000 vehicles over faulty tail lights and 100,900 vehicles due to the risk of a tear in the airbag when deployed, according to the auto safety body.

Ford explained the potential dangers to car dealers. “If a flexible brake hose develops a leak, the driver may experience an increase in brake pedal travel together with an increase in stopping distance,” a letter from the company said. “If the brake fluid level in the master cylinder reservoir becomes low, the red brake fluid warning indicator light will illuminate. An increase in stopping distance increases the risk of a crash,” per CBS News.

The company also said there have not been any reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the problem. In 2024, over 90,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles were recalled due to an issue with engine valves that potentially had a “propensity to crack and break,” according to the NHTSA.

Ford recalled over 272,000 specific vehicles in January after a battery problem was detected, the news coming just before the company reported a $5.1 billion loss in its electric vehicle and software business for 2024, according to Breitbart News.

In June the outlet reported, “Ford has issued a recall for 197,432 Mustang Mach-E EVs from the 2021 through 2025 model years to address a potential door lock malfunction that could trap rear-seat passengers in the vehicle — a particularly dangerous situation for children.”