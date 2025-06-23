Electric Vehicle Blunder: Ford Recalls Nearly 200,000 Mustang EVs Due to Dangerous Door Lock Malfunction

Ford has issued a recall for 197,432 Mustang Mach-E EVs from the 2021 through 2025 model years to address a potential door lock malfunction that could trap rear-seat passengers in the vehicle — a particularly dangerous situation for children.

Car and Driver reports that Ford Motor Company has announced a significant recall affecting nearly 200,000 of its popular Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs. The recall, which covers models from the 2021 through 2025 model years, aims to address a software glitch that could unexpectedly lock rear passengers in the vehicle, particularly children who may be unable to open the door latches from the inside.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue stems from a malfunction in the electronic door latch system that occurs when the vehicle’s battery power is low. In such instances, the driver and front passenger may become locked out after exiting the vehicle, unable to open the doors from the exterior. This malfunction is especially concerning when children are in the back seat, as they may not have the ability or knowledge to operate the inside door manual release.

Ford has stated that all 197,432 Mustang Mach-E SUVs produced between February 2020 and June 2025 are affected by this defect. The automaker plans to notify owners by mail starting June 23, 2025, providing instructions on how to proceed with the necessary repairs.

To address the issue, Ford will replace the powertrain control module on the affected vehicles. This component is responsible for managing various aspects of the vehicle’s electrical system, including the door lock functionality. By replacing the module, the company aims to eliminate the software glitch that causes the door lock malfunction.

Owners of the affected Mustang Mach-E SUVs can identify potential signs of the issue before the recall repair is performed. These indications include a “system to save power” warning or a blank screen on the Sync infotainment display when the key is off. Additionally, when exiting the vehicle through a front door, customers may notice that the inside release handle requires more force than usual to unlatch the door.

While no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with this issue, several owners have experienced being locked out of their vehicles due to the malfunction. Ford’s prompt action in issuing the recall demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its customers.

