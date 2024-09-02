Over 90,000 Ford and Lincoln Vehicles Recalled for Faulty Engine Valves

More than 90,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles are being recalled because of engine valves that may “have a propensity to crack and break,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced.

Approximately 90,700 2021-2022 Ford Bronco, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford F-150, Lincoln Aviator, and Lincoln Nautilus vehicles contain the impacted 2.7-liter or 3-liter Nano EcoBoost Engine, Fox Business reported of the recall.

Ford, which also makes Lincoln vehicles, alerted the NHTSA of the issue on August 23.

“An engine intake valve that fails may lead to catastrophic engine damage resulting in a loss of motive power,” the Michigan-based manufacturer said in the report obtained by the outlet. “A loss of motive power can increase the risk of a crash.”

While the company said that no accidents or injuries have resulted from the faulty engine valve, a spokesperson told Fox Business that they wanted to get ahead of any potential danger.

“Our goal is to prevent quality issues from happening in the first place,” the company’s statement to the outlet reads. “When they do occur, our focus is on responding quickly with a recall or service action to prevent our customers from experiencing issues with the least inconvenience possible.”

“We are proud that our launch quality has reached best-in-class levels, and our long-term quality is showing improvement,” the representative added.

Owners of the automobiles will have to get new engines if their vehicles fail to pass an engine cycle test, Ford said.

Letters will go out to the impacted customers in early October, the NHTSA said.

“Owners who have paid to have these repairs completed at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement, in accordance with the recall reimbursement plan on file with the NHTSA,” Ford noted.