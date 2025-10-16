WATCH: Woman Threatens to Have ‘Wife’ Beat Up Man in Atlanta Airport

A woman recently threatened to team up with her wife to “destroy” a fellow traveler at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

The incident happened at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the Frontier Airlines section, according to a Daily Mail report published on Wednesday.

The woman, wearing a white tank top, black leggings, and black high-heeled boots, approached a man in the waiting area. The report said he was identified as Angelo Padilla.

Video footage shows the woman asking him, “You laughing? Bitch, my wife is a Spanish bitch,” later adding, “We will destroy you.”

A security guard appeared to try and stay between the two people until the woman walked away.

The Mail report said Efrain Zapata posted the clips on his TikTok page. Another clip shows the woman yelling at passengers about to board a plane and slamming a door in their faces.

Yet more video footage shows the woman yelling at what appears to be airline employees moments before she climbed onto the counter they were standing behind.

“You recording me? You recording me?” She repeatedly asked them. She then turned around and sat on top of the counter:

“The Daily Mail has reached out to the airport, Atlanta police and Frontier Airlines for more information about this head-turning incident. A police spokesperson told the Daily Mail they were able to ‘locate the incident, officers escorted the female out of the terminal,’ but they were ‘unable to locate an incident report related to this incident,'” the Mail article said.

Video footage captured over the summer shows another incident involving Frontier Airlines when two men were seen during an altercation inside one of the company’s planes, per ABC News:

“The plane was about to land when, according to police reports, a 21-year-old man allegedly grabbed another passenger by the neck as the victim was returning to his seat,” the outlet said.