One Dead as Emergency Chopper Used to Save Lives Crashes Near Nashville

A LifeFlight helicopter crash has taken the life of one crew member and put two others in critical condition about 30 miles from Nashville, Tennessee.

No patients were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash on Saturday, officials said. The air rescue aircraft was from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

A retired detective posted a photo of the crashed chopper on X.

The aircraft went down in Wilson County, about 30 miles northeast of Nashville and just north of Lebanon, Tennessee, according to news outlets.

A pilot and two nurses were aboard, WSMV4 reported. The identities and roles of the injured and deceased have not been released.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and reportedly had to free the victims from the crashed chopper.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The sheriff’s office reported that the investigation will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which typically probes all air accidents.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident, and we ask the community to continue keeping all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

Emergency aircraft, used by many hospitals around the U.S., are put into service to quickly transport patients for critical care, often from remote locations.

The two critically injured crew members were being treated at Vanderbilt University Hospital — the same medical institution they served with their flights.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more