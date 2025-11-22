Two grandparents in eastern Idaho got a huge blessing from a Secret Santa recently that will help their family through the Christmas season and beyond.

Blaine and Kim always wanted to travel the country in their RV after retirement, but when their three grandsons needed a home, they took them in and have dedicated their lives to caring for them, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

They work hard to provide for the three boys, one of whom — 13-year-old Titan — has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

According to the Cerebral Palsy Guide website, the condition affects a person’s limbs, trunk, and face, causing muscle stiffness and difficulty with motor control.

“Children with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy typically need lifelong care, including physical therapy, medical equipment, and support with daily activities,” the site reads.

Titan is unable to sit up, hold his head, eat, or speak on his own and needs a specialized chair for when he is at home.

When Secret Santa heard about the family’s situation, he decided to send the outlet’s Nate Eaton and his team to surprise them with a $5,000 certificate for the specialized chair, $3,000 for groceries and other needs, and $1,000 in gas cards so they could make it to Titan’s medical and therapy appointments.

When Blaine and Kim opened their door, they were shocked to see Eaton there. The family welcomed him inside and opened the gifts that brought huge smiles to their faces.

When the couple realized Secret Santa was buying Titan a special chair, they became emotional. “Thank you,” Kim told Eaton, who then went over to meet Titan.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the touching clip. One person wrote, “These grandparents deserve a medal for taking on their grandchildren.”

“You could tell that this was the Christmas miracle they needed. There are so many of us struggling with things that no one else in the world knows about,” another user commented. “Let’s practice being kind to everyone we may meet in passing, you just never know. God bless this family, for they have a long road ahead of them.”