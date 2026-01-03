Protest to Demand Answers from Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass on Anniversary of the Palisades Wildfire

Scores of fire survivors plan to gather on the one-year anniversary of the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire to pose questions to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — but so far there’s no word that they will show up to answer them.

More than 1,000 Palisidians have already RSVP’d to attend the January 7 “They let us burn!” demonstration, a protest focused on demanding accountability from the Newsom and Bass governments, say organizers.

“THEY LET US BURN through gross negligence, mismanagement, poor preparedness, lack of infrastructure and protocol. THEY LET US BURN today with gaslighting, lack of transparency, accountability and vision,” reads a memo posted on Instagram from the group.

Invites have been sent to both the governor and the mayor, organizers say.

But as of Saturday, Mayor Bass has not responded. Governor Newsom also has not confirmed he will attend. The governor plans to be in Los Angeles next week to “visit with fire survivors,” but would not confirm his attendance at the rally, a spokesperson told the New York Post.

“This is a rally. This is a protest,” said Jeremy Padawer, the event’s organizer, told the tabloid. “We are speaking truth to power.”

Padawer is a Pacific Palisades homeowner whose house and nearly his entire neighborhood were completely destroyed by the fires.

He founded PacificPalisades.com, an online site that documents the community’s struggle to rebuild and recover, which has largely been a pathetically slow process and today is little more than a village of empty lots and skeletal ruins marking its business district on Sunset Boulevard.

Padawer alleges that the fire was not an unavoidable act of nature, but the result of systemic failures and government incompetence.

His website documents that fire hydrants were not checked, 33 percent of firetrucks were reportedly not operational, dry brush was not maintained, a local reservoir was empty, and there was “almost no fire prevention on the windiest day of the decade.”

Padawar’s site also points out that Mayor Bass was in Africa when the fire broke out, and her deputy mayor in charge of the fire and police departments was suspended from his job while under a federal investigation after calling in a fake bomb threat to get out of a Zoom meeting, Breitbart News reported.

As Breitbart News also noted this week, the wildfires in the Palisades as well as one in the suburb of Altadena have resulted in massive lawsuits, alleging negligence and incompetence by officials along with accusations that fire authorities covered up their mistakes.

A bombshell report published New Year’s Eve by the Los Angeles Times alleged that leaders of the Los Angeles Fire Department “engaged in a campaign of secrecy” to “avoid taking full responsibility” for mistakes, particularly in an “after action report” that purported to investigate the cause of the fire.

The charges leveled by “They Let Us Burn!” are largely identical to the Times reporting.

The after action report neglected the revelation that fire crews were ordered to leave a still-smoldering scar of a a previous arson fire, which reignited when high winds hit the coast on January 7.

Both the Times and an Instagram post for the rally criticize the government for failing to answer questions as to the lack of crews and equipment and why engines were not deployed ahead of the high wind event — as was the previous practice.

Negligence and mismanagement continues and has been compounded over time, Padawer told the Post. Rebuilds have stalled, families remain displaced, and residents have no idea when or how they will ever return to the community former known as “Mayberry by the sea.”

“People are running out of insurance money,” Jessica Rogers, a fire survivor and an organizer of another anniversary event, told the Post. “They’re running out of savings. People are becoming unhoused.”

Rogers is organizing the White Glove Flag Presentation and Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 12 Palisadians who lost their lives in the fire and to recognize those helping the community rebuild.

By the time the firestorms in the Palisades and Altadena were under control, blazes had killed at least 31 people and destroyed more than 16,000 homes, businesses, and other structures across the region.

However, one published academic study by the Boston University School of Public Health determined that the number of fatalities has been vastly underestimated and the fires may have resulted in as many as 400 fire-related deaths.

Rogers also said that the disaster didn’t end when the flames were extinguished. It transformed from smoke and ash to paperwork, debt, and displacement.

Both organizers bristle at the notion that the Palisades was exclusively a wealthy enclave, home to movie stars and other entertainment industry elites.

“There are a lot of everyday hardworking people — teachers, nurses — with dependable jobs,” Padawer said.

“This is a severely traumatized community,” Rogers added. “You’re seeing compounding grief — loss of home, loss of stability, loss of identity — all at once.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more. His residence and all his possessions were destroyed in the Palisades fire.